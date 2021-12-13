Queen Nation to play Fox Theater on May 20

They will rock you: Queen Nation is headed to the Fox Theater on May 20.
The Southern California Queen tribute band consists of members Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon.
Since 2004, the band's goal has been to carry Queen’s musical torch, exposing the music to new and old fans. In 2013, Queen Nation was recognized as “The World’s Greatest Queen Tribute” by Mark Cuban, Ryan Seacrest and AXS-TV.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. May 20 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $45, are on sale now at axs.com. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.