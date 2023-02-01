Prepare to Jamdown in celebration of Bob Marley

It will be "One Love" again at Temblor Brewing Co. for the Bob Marley Birthday Jamdown on Saturday.
The event is an annual gathering of musicians paying tribute to the reggae icon, who would have been 78 this year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It will be "One Love" again at Temblor Brewing Co. for the Bob Marley Birthday Jamdown on Saturday.
The event is an annual gathering of musicians paying tribute to the reggae icon, who would have been 78 this year.
For the eight annual celebration, Mento Buru will be joined by a variety of special musical guests including local singer Itze Garcia, singer-songwriter Crimson Skye, vocalist Frank Trimble, emcee Jovon Dangerfield, and DJ Mikey.
Each guest will perform classics from the Bob Marley songbook. The evening will also include giveaways to the Bob Marley Experience exhibition in Los Angeles,
In honor of the event, Temblor is serving its jerk chicken sandwich, which tops the Jamaican jerk-seasoned chicken breast with grilled pineapple, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and sriracha aioli on a brioche bun.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the all-ages show runs until 10 p.m. at Temblor, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
Admission is $5. Seating is first come, first served.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 307,235
Deaths: 2,609
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 298,307
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.34
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.15
Updated: 2/2/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.