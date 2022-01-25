Play 'Free Bird'! Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute heads to Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame

Tuesday's gone but Thursday is the night to rock with SouthBound, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute playing the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.
The venue knows how much Bakersfield enjoys its tribute band, having hosted bands in the vein of Pat Benetar (Live from Earth), Bob Seger (Turn the Page), The Who (The Who Invasion), Journey (Escape) and Foreigner (4NR) in recent months.
SouthBound — consisting of vocalist and rhythm guitar player Darryl Reed, lead guitarist Michael Finn, drummer Mike Hunter and bass player Kevin Haerr — is known for its blend of Southern rock, country rock, R&B and classic country, "all performed with a rural California attitude." Band members have opened for Great White, Quiet Riot, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, Missing Persons, Ratt and Asleep At The Wheel, among others.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St.
Tickets, ranging from $40 to $45 are available at bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com or by calling 661-864-1701.