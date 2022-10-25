 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pianist to join Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra for fall concert

Jason Stoll

Pianist Jason Stoll will perform with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra for its fall concert on Sunday.

 Courtesy of Karen Budai

Southern Californian pianist Jason Stoll will join the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra for its fall concert on Sunday.

The program will feature Stoll in Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget