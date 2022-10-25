Pianist to join Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra for fall concert

Southern Californian pianist Jason Stoll will join the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra for its fall concert on Sunday.
The program will feature Stoll in Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor.
Stoll's resume includes work as a concerto soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, educator and collaborative artist. He took part in the U.S. premiere of Benjamin Britten’s Rondo Concertante for piano and strings and has performed a number of solo recitals throughout his native California, New York, Toronto, Dublin, along with orchestral appearances with the North Charleston Pops, Midland-Odessa Symphony, Victoria Symphony, Miami Music Festival Orchestra, the Westlake Village Symphony, the Cal State Northridge Symphony, the Antelope Valley Symphony, the York Symphony Orchestra and the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
He has competed internationally and was named a semifinalist in the 2015 Dublin International Piano Competition and finalist in the 2013 American Paderewski Piano Competition.
For the upcoming 2022-2023 season, he has planned concerto appearances with the Santa Monica Symphony, Westlake Village Symphony, Antelope Valley Symphony and multiple solo recitals across the U.S.
In addition to a busy schedule of performing as a solo artist, Stoll is also a lover of chamber music. He has been actively involved over the years in various ensembles including ACE Trio (flute, clarinet, and piano) as well as a multitude of duos, trios, quartets, etc. all with unique instrumentation and repertoire.
A versatile performer, Stoll has also performed with violinist Lindsay Deutsch and the genre bending trio Take 3. Together with cellist Mikala Schmitz, they performed an eclectic mix of music including the Beatles, "Game of Thrones," "Pirates of the Caribbean," current pop hits and mashups.
Currently, Stoll is a piano instructor and lecturer at Cal State Northridge, and is also a freelance pianist, masterclass presenter and adjudicator throughout the Los Angeles area.
Under the direction of Dr. David Newby, the orchestra will also perform The Wasps Overture by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Symphony No. 1 in C Major by Ludwig van Beethoven on Sunday.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road in Tehachapi.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists, and musicians following the concert.
Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, visit tehachapiorchestra.com or call 661-821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
