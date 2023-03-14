 Skip to main content
Pianist Soo-Yeon Park leads latest Dukes concert

will share her gift for performing chamber music in a performance Saturday that is part of the Dukes Concert Series. 

Park has been a faculty member at Cal State Bakersfield for more than 20 years. Currently she coordinates piano studies and directs the opera and chamber music programs at CSUB.

Marjorie Bell is a co-founding board member of the Dukes Memorial Concert Series.

