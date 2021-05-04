Pep 'Sounds': Mento Buru takes on BC 'Renegade Fight Song'

Just named best local band in The Californian’s Best of Readers’ Choice Poll, Mento Buru is not resting on its laurels. The group has released “Renegade Sounds,” a three-song EP featuring new recordings of Bakersfield College’s iconic “Renegade Fight Song.”
The project is a collaboration with the Bakersfield College Commercial Music program and Bakersfield College Foundation.
"Songs" puts a fresh spin on the tune — written by then-BC music director Cal Mueller between 1951 and 1953 — with both swing ska and punk rock arrangements.
“Mento Buru can trace our formation to meeting and performing as members of the Renegade Marching Knights,” Matt Munoz, lead vocalist and BC alumni, said in a news release. “The 'Renegade Fight Song' was the first piece of music we were handed along with our uniform. I can still remember marching on the field for half-time shows and hyping up the crowd with the fight song after a touchdown like it was yesterday. The reaction and electricity of those crowds was unforgettable. We played that song in its traditional form countless times.”
Along with Munoz on vocals and sax, Mento Buru consists of Cesareo Garasa on drums, bassist Caleb Moore, guitarist Salvador Galindo, Jay Smith on keyboards, saxophonist Paul Perez and Justin Kirk on trombone.
The project's roots go back to 2017 when Munoz approached music department professor Josh Ottum about recording new arrangements of the song as an in-class project with sound engineering lab students.
“Professor Ottum is to be commended for teaching such a fantastic program,” said Munoz. “The professionalism of his student sound engineers was so impressive, and the entire band brought the perfect level of energy to the studio sessions.”
Students and the band completed the three recordings over a few sessions, and the project was filed away until last summer when Munoz approached the foundation about revisiting the recordings with an eye on a future release.
Los Angeles-based sound engineer Jon Graber gave the original tracks a brand-new studio mix that was mastered by Alex Dobbert at The Hit Lab in Nashville.
Also born out of the "Sounds" project is a new film short that combines original class studio footage of Mento Buru, along with interviews and appearances by the BC Cheer Team, BC drumline instructor Tim Heasley and others filmed by campus videographer Alberto Vargas.
Along with promoting school spirit, "Renegade Sounds" has bolstered the band at a time when live music was on hold.
“Revisiting this project has been just what my band needed to keep our spirits up during the pandemic and we look forward to sharing it with the Bakersfield College alumni family and community,” Munoz said. “Go Gades!”
“Renegade Sounds” is available now via Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube Music and Tidal. For more on the band, visit facebook.com/mentoburu.