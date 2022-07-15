Paramore's fall tour to kick off in Bakersfield

That's what you get for, Bakersfield, for being such a big fan of Paramore. The rock band just announced it will kick off a small fall tour Oct. 2 at Mechanics Bank Theater.
Heading on the road for the first time since 2018, Paramore will continue its run with intimate performances in select cities as well as appearances at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young and Corona Capital festivals. Bakersfield is the only California stop.
Paramore is no stranger to Bakersfield, starting in smaller venues like Jerry's Pizza and the former Montgomery World Plaza then moving up to then-named Rabobank Arena.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $59.50 to $89.50, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. July 22 at paramore.net.
Those who want to secure their tickets in advance, can sign up for via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through 10 p.m. Sunday at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/paramore2022. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase advance tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.