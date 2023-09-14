Bakersfield College students will enjoy a master class in music education next week during the seventh annual Panorama Creative Music Summit.
Presented by the Jazz Studies program at Bakersfield College, the annual showcase for musicians, local performers and BC faculty, students and alumni takes over BC's Simonsen Performing Arts Center for a week of workshops culminating in a public concert.
"This year's summit brings master percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani to present an expanded new iteration of his Nakatani Gong Orchestra," Kris Tiner, BC professor and director of jazz studies, said in a news release. "Tatsuya is one of the busiest and most unique musicians on the planet, and his performances are always profoundly transformational experiences. He will be working with student musicians in hands-on workshops throughout the week to prepare for this performance."
Most events are for students but the free concert on Sept. 21 in the Simonsen Performing Arts Center is open to all.
At the concert, visiting artist Tatsuya Nakatani will direct students in a performance of his 16-piece gong orchestra. His distinctive music is centered around his adapted bowed gong, supported by drums, cymbals and singing bowls.
Active internationally since the 1990s, the avant-garde percussionist, composer and artist of sound has released over 80 recordings and tours extensively, performing over 150 concerts a year.
The current resident of Truth or Consequences, N.M., primary focuses on his solo work and that of the Nakatani Gong Orchestra. He teaches master classes and lectures at universities and music conservatories around the world.
The concert will also feature a rare performance of composer Terry Riley's minimalist masterpiece "In C." BC professor James Sproul will lead the orchestra of students and faculty performing the piece.
Said to have changed the course of 20th century music, the influence of Riley's piece has been heard in the works of prominent composers such as Steve Reich, Philip Glass and John Adams, and rock acts such as The Who, The Soft Machine, Tangerine Dream and Curved Air.
Tiner said, "We are also excited to bring together music students from the jazz, instrumental, and choral programs to play 'In C,' a pivotal piece in modern music and one that seamlessly combines classical, jazz, and world music traditions to create something quite thrilling and entirely new. "
The public concert starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the arts center on campus, 1801 Panorama Drive.