Pancho Barraza to play Fox Theater on Nov. 13

Latino music star Pancho Barraza is headed to the Fox Theater on Nov. 13.
Born in Juan José Ríos in Sinaloa, Mexico, in 1961, Francisco Javier Barraza Rodríguez (aka Pancho Barraza) demonstrated his musical prowess at a young age by participating in local musical contests. In becoming a singer-songwriter, Barraza enrolled at the Bénemerita Escuela Normal to become a music instructor, and by age 22 he was teaching at a middle school in Villa Unión.
Around that time, Barraza joined the town's church choir, and became a bassist for a group called Karisma. By the late 1980s, he'd immersed himself in the burgeoning scene of regional Mexican music along with Banda San Sebastian and Banda Camino, before making his mark with the now-famous Banda Sinaloense Los Recoditos in the genre's hotbed of Mazatlán.
The big-band ensemble released its debut in 1990, "A Bailar de Caballito," with Barraza heading up Los Recoditos and a lineup that included Poncho Lizarraga, Enrique Valdez, and siblings Victor, Miguel and Silvano Sarabia. Barraza led the band until 1995, when he launched his solo career with Mis Canciones de Amor, backed by Banda Santa María.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $69 to $249, are on sale now at axs.com. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.