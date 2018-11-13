Black Friday with Otep

Also featuring The World Over, Psyde Affect, MOYA, Ally of Apathy and more

When: 5-11 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: 1933, 7900 Downing Ave.

Admission: $18 in advance, $22 day of show. Tickets available at 1933, Blue Oak Coffee Roasting (1717 20th St.) or at LiveMusicCity.com

Information: 829-5377