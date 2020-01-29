Get ready to feel irie with tributes to Bob Marley starting this weekend. In honor of what would have been the reggae pioneer's 75th birthday, two celebrations are planned to bring music to the masses.
The first event is the fifth annual Bob Marley Birthday Celebration happening Friday at The Well. This relatively new venue will host an all Bob Marley set courtesy of Steady Vibe, Dub Seeds, DJ Shag and DJ Geo.
VIPs can enjoy an unlimited beer tasting for one hour before things really start to jam.
The all-ages show starts at 8:30 p.m. at The Well, 7401 White Lane.
Admission is $7 in advance, $10 at the door and $25 for VIPs, which includes early entry at 7:30 p.m., a raffle and tickets to Michelada Madness (coming in March to Stramler Park). Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Call 410-7199 for more information.
Continue to rock steady next week with the Bob Marley 75th Birthday Jamdown on Feb. 6 at Temblor Brewing Co.
Local ska and reggae group Mento Buru will lead a concert remembering the reggae legend. For the group's sixth annual celebration, it will be accompanied by a variety of local and out-of-town musical guests including guitarist/vocalist Rudy Parris (NBC's "The Voice," The Buckaroos,) vocalist Frank Trimble, rapper Jonathan Afta Hunter, singer-songwriter Crimson Skye, singer Luke Ryan Barnes and DJ Mikey. Each guest will perform different songs from Marley's discography.
The venue will also offer a menu of Jamaican cuisine for the evening.
This is an all-ages show runs from 6 to 11 p.m. with free admission until 8 p.m. ($5 after) at Temblor, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
Seating is first come, first served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.