Nine Buck Owens albums from 1968-74 to be reissued

Omnivore Recordings, which has had a fruitful relationship with Buck Owens Enterprises, with numerous releases over the last 12 years. The latest comes a request from fans, who want the albums from the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Starting Aug. 6, Omnivore will put out nine albums, offered as standalone reissues. Each drop will consist of three albums: "Sweet Rosie Jones," "I’ve Got You on My Mind Again" and "Tall Dark Stranger" on Aug. 6; "Your Mother’s Prayer," "The Kansas City Song" and "I Wouldn’t Live in New York City" on Aug. 27; and "In the Palm of Your Hand," "Ain’t It Amazing, Gracie" and "(It’s a) Monster’s Holiday" on Oct. 1.
The albums will be released as they were originally issued and, for the first time, appear in their original configuration on CD and digital (in both standard and high resolution), mastered from the original analog tapes. Each album will also feature expanded artwork, ephemera, and new liner notes from Owens biographer Randy Poe.
In the notes for "Sweet Rosie Jones," Poe writes about Owens' experience filming a music video — rare in the 1960s and even rarer for a country song — for the title track. The director used the song's lyrics as a direct script, including filming Owens and the girl he loves by the river, the arrival of the "tall, dark stranger" who woos Rosie away, and her writing a farewell letter.
It was filming the final scene — in which the hero plans to drown himself because of his lost love — that concerned Owens.
Poe quotes Owens as saying, "Well, about that time, I was starting to get a little bit nervous because I was thinking he was going to say, 'OK, Buck. Now in this scene you jump in the river and look like you're drowning.' But it turned out he just filmed this white cowboy hat floating down the river so I was happy I didn't have to get my clothes wet for the sake of high art."
"Sweet Rosie Jones" was the third album from Buck Owens and His Buckaroos in 1968, with Owens writing or co-writing 10 of the album's 12 tracks. It reached No. 2 on the country album charts and its title track also landed a No. 2 spot on the country singles charts. Other classics include "Swingin’ Doors" by Merle Haggard, "You’ll Never Miss the Water (Till the Well Runs Dry)” and “Happy Times Are Here Ag
Also out next month is 1968's "I’ve Got You on My Mind Again," featuring two duets with Owens' son Buddy Alan: "Let the World Keep on a Turnnin'" and "I'll Love You Forever and Ever."
The last release for Aug. 6 is 1969's "Tall Dark Stranger," which made it to No. 2 on the country album charts, driven by its title cut — No. 1 on the singles charts — and "White Satin Bed," co-written with Gene Price, and "In the Middle of a Teardrop," co-written with Buckaroos Don Rich and Doyle Holly.
For more information or to preorder the albums, visit omnivorerecordings.com.