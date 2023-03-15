 Skip to main content
Night of bold blues on tap at World Records

While revelers plan ahead on where to paint the town green this Friday for St. Patrick's Day, World Records hopes audiences will opt to indulge in the blues as well.

As part 111 of World Records' never-ending No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series of concerts, the show will be a double bill featuring singer-guitarist Selwyn Birchwood and singer Janiva Magness.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

