For those musical completists out there with a love of the Bakersfield Sound, have we got news for you.
This spring, Omnivore Recordings, in conjunction with the Buck Owens estate, is releasing "Buck Owens and the Buckaroos’ The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1975," a collection featuring all three of Omnivore’s previously released acclaimed two-CD sets — "The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1966," "The Complete Capitol Singles: 1967-1970" and "The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971-1975" — gathered together in a slipcase.
Taken from the original mono master tapes, "The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1966" collects all 28 singles from that era, including 13 No. 1 hits, in their original, chronological form, and Owens' duets with Rose Maddox including "We're the Talk of the Town" and "Sweethearts In Heaven." That set features liner notes from Buck Owens' autobiography (written with author/historian Randy Poe) and an introduction by Dwight Yoakam.
"The Complete Capitol Singles: 1967-1970" collects the A- and B-sides from the original mono and stereo masters to all 18 singles from that period, including 14 Top 10 hits, and duets with brother Buddy Alan ("I’ll Love You Forever and Ever," "Let the World Keep On a Turnin’") and longtime vocal partner Susan Raye ("We’re Gonna Get Together," "Fallin’ For You").
The third and final volume in the series, "The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971-1975," collects the A- and B-sides to all 21 singles from those four years, including nine Top 10 hits. These records that "made Buck Owens a legend and defined the Bakersfield Sound" feature liner notes from Bakersfield country historian Scott B. Bomar.
The 130-track, six-CD set will be available on March 12 for $74.98 at omnivorerecordings.com.