Nellie McKay's music is where heartfelt cabaret meets biting wit. Her lyrics are often firmly tongue-in-cheek and usually accompanied with the pleasant sound of her ukulele.
McKay will perform on 7:30 p.m. Friday at World Records, 2815 F St.
The British-American singer and songwriter entered the scene in 2004 with her double album "Get Away From Me." She has won a Theatre World Award for her portrayal of Polly Peachum in "The Threepenny Opera." Her music has been used in "P.S. I Love You," "Weeds," "Boardwalk Empire," just to name a few.
Tickets, ranging from $30 to $35, can be purchased at World Records or by calling 325-1982. For more information visit shopworldrecords.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.