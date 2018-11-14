The Fox Theater is gearing up for some sweet Southern rock with the announcement that Needtobreathe will perform on April 10.
The spring show is in support of the band's first-ever acoustic live album, "Acoustic Live Vol. 1," which comes out Friday.
Hailing from South Carolina, the Grammy-nominated band is comprised of brothers Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals) along with Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), and Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals).
Doors open at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m. at the Fox, 2001 H St. Sean McConnell will also perform.
Tickets, ranging from $45 to $55 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Fox box office and ticketfly.com. (Use code "BROTHER" to get tickets now.)
