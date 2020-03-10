Lent is a season that is “observed,” rather than celebrated. A time of prayer, fasting, penance and works of charity, the season of Lent is observed by most Christians, who often have to struggle to find time to pray and reflect in our modern world.
Year after year, local musicians from many faith traditions donate their time to provide a musical retreat in the annual Lenten Recital Series, a weekly lunchtime concert of sacred instrumental and vocal music spanning the centuries and representative of the season at First Congregational Church.
The profound nature of the season of Lent and what it prepares worshippers for — the Passion and death of Jesus Christ and the Resurrection celebrated on Easter Sunday—has inspired and continues to inspire composers throughout the history of Christianity, from pure Gregorian chant to massive symphonic choral works, chamber music and vocal solos.
The series begins this Thursday and will include a large selection of chamber music from multiple periods. Organist Carolyn Hill opens the series with organ music and arrangements from the 20th century, including “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” and “Lord Jesus Walking on the Sea” by Jaromir Weinberger.
Organist Meg Wise, trumpeters Mike Raney and Ben Wilson and oboist Charis Franz will perform works by Bach, Handel and Corelli as well as Ennio Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe” and the Marcello Oboe Sonata on March 19.
Brass a la Carte will perform works by Henry Purcell and Bach on March 26, and pianist Bonnie Bogle Farrer will finish the series on April 2.
All concerts start at noon and last about an hour. Lunch is available for purchase for $5. Admission is free; donations are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.