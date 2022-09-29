Music under the stars for Skye on the River

Hoping the worst of the year's heat is behind us, Bakersfield is ready to enjoy outdoor performances again.
Hoping the worst of the year's heat is behind us, Bakersfield is ready to enjoy outdoor performances again.
That can start Friday with the return of Skye on the River at the Okihi campgrounds north of the Kern River.
Curated by musician Crimson Skye, the family-friendly evening in nature will feature performances by Skye along with Monty Byrom and Jim Ranger.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Reserved seating is sold out but guests can choose seating on the front-and-center amphitheater benches (first come, first served) or picnic style in the surrounding area.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Entertainment kicks off at 6:30 with an open mic session.
Stephen and Katherine Winters, CEO and CFO, respectively, of White Wolf Wellness Foundation, which oversees the campsite, will then welcome everyone to the event.
The pair are leading the charge to restore the 14-acre property and open it for public use.
Monty Byrom will perform at 7 p.m., followed by Jim Ranger at 7:45 p.m. Crimson Skye and her band will close the show.
Unlike at previous events, there will be no camping and gates close at 10 p.m. No fires or dogs are allowed.
Parking is limited so carpooling is encouraged.
Admission is $20, free for children younger than 12. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
Proceeds will be split between supporting the musicians and an Okihi improvement fund.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.
