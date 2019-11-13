Fans of big band jazz will enjoy Thursday's concert by the CSUB Jazz Collective, a 19-piece ensemble giving its first concert of the school year in the Dore Theatre.
Director Jim Scully said the concert will include big band works by Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Gordon Goodwin and others.
Scully wrote in an email that working with the group this fall semester “has been a blast.”
“The group grew from 12 the first week to 19 by the third week,” Scully wrote. “Enabling me to choose more robust tunes for us to work on, and allowing us to explore the sounds of a full big band.”
Scully noted that some of the ensemble sections have been fleshed out by community members, but the band is primarily made up of student musicians, including nine first- and second-year students at the university.
“We hope to keep this growth in the coming years,” Scully wrote.
Featured performers include saxophonists Dylan Gonzales and Joseph Stratemeier, trombonist Jordan Feliciano and trumpeter Francisco Estrada Nuño.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the theater on campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Tickets are $12, $7 for seniors and free for students will a valid student ID.
Supporters of the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra were disappointed two weekends ago when the student musicians’ concert at the Dore Theatre was abruptly canceled. According to BYSO board member Bea Barmann, flooding in the theater forced CSUB to close the building.
Well, the concert is back on this Sunday evening at the Dore and includes some wonderful, challenging music for students and audience alike.
The orchestra will perform the second and fourth movements of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor, one of the Russian composer’s most personal musical statements. Written during a particularly turbulent time in Tchaikovsky’s life, the symphony is one of the composer’s most “Russian” statements, including use of a Russian folk song as primary melodic material in the rousing final movement.
The orchestra will then perform “Mars, the Bringer of War” from Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite, “The Planets.” Like the god of war the planet is named for, “Mars, the Bringer of War” is a dramatic, ominous-sounding episode in the suite, surely the inspiration of much of our contemporary film music.
Student violinist Ian Kim will finish the concert with a performance of the first movement of the brilliant Violin Concerto in E minor by Felix Mendelssohn. Kim is a winner of the BYSO’s annual concerto competition, which affords student musicians the opportunity to perform a major solo work with the orchestra over the course of the ensemble’s season.
This concerto is considered to be among the greatest in the genre, and it is a real testament to Kim’s ability to be performing it this weekend.
The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at CSUB's Dore Theatre. Tickets at the door are $10, $5 for students and seniors.
