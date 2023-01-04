More shows on tap for bluegrass fans

This is a big week for bluegrass lovers in Bakersfield with the return of the Great 48 bluegrass jam.
Along with the California Bluegrass Association event, there are other musical outings at 18th Street Bar and Grill courtesy of local musician Les Webb.
Although these shows are unaffiliated with the other big bluegrass event in town, Webb, a Tehachapi-based musician and the bassist for the punk-flavored bluegrass group Fistful of Nickels, said the timing was just right.
Webb said, "I want to try to create a bluegrass scene in Bakersfield and have these bands come during the year before the Great 48. I just wanted to seize on the opportunity of them all being in town at once."
Each band is from Los Angeles with the exception of Django and the Holy Rollers, which is basically Fistfulls of Nickels, minus lead singer Steven Woods, backing Tehachapi-based singer-songwriter Django Stauffer.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Greasy Spoons will play along with Honey Buckets. Honey Buckets can also be seen on Saturday as part of the Great 48 free showcase concert in the ballroom of the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
The downtown bar and restaurant will also host Django and the Holy Rollers along with Water Tower at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Both all-ages shows are free to attend and will be held at 18th Street Bar and Grill, 816 18th St.
Includes reporting by contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa.