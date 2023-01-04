 Skip to main content
More shows on tap for bluegrass fans

Django

Django and the Holy Rollers will play an all-ages free bluegrass show along with Water Tower on Saturday at 18th Street Bar and Grill.

 Courtesy of Les Webb

This is a big week for bluegrass lovers in Bakersfield with the return of the Great 48 bluegrass jam. 

Along with the California Bluegrass Association event, there are other musical outings at 18th Street Bar and Grill courtesy of local musician Les Webb.

Includes reporting by contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa.

