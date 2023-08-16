Earlier this year, "Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere" debuted in movie theaters across New Zealand including an announcement that the band's M72 World Tour was headed to the big screen, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in theaters worldwide on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.
This weekend "Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX — A Two Night Event" will feature the band playing two nights with two completely different set lists, with songs from Metallica's almost-half-century career.
Reports say the band won't repeat a single song, making for a total of more than 30 songs across both nights.
Night 1 will screen at 6:15 p.m. Friday with a repeat screening at 6 p.m. Saturday. Night 2 will screen at 6:15 p.m. Sunday with a repeat at 6 p.m. Monday.
Screenings will be held at Maya Cinemas (1000 California Ave.), Studio Movie Grill (2733 Calloway Drive), Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX (2000 Wible Road) and Regal Edwards Bakersfield (9000-G Ming Ave.). Repeat showtime screenings may vary so check with your preferred theater.