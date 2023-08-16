Metallica

Enjoy Metallica's M72 World Tour live from Arlington, Texas, with special night 1 and night 2 screenings this weekend at local theaters.

 Courtesy of Metallica

Earlier this year, "Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere" debuted in movie theaters across New Zealand including an announcement that the band's M72 World Tour was headed to the big screen, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in theaters worldwide on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.

This weekend "Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX — A Two Night Event" will feature the band playing two nights with two completely different set lists, with songs from Metallica's almost-half-century career.

