Meridian Voices to perform 'Requiem for the Living'

Community choral ensemble Meridian Voices returns Sunday with a concert at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
The group will perform Dan Forrest's "Requiem for the Living," which is described as a prayer for rest, traditionally for the deceased.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Community choral ensemble Meridian Voices returns Sunday with a concert at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
The group will perform Dan Forrest's "Requiem for the Living," which is described as a prayer for rest, traditionally for the deceased.
The five movements of the piece "form a narrative just as much for the living, and their own struggle with pain and sorrow, as for the dead," according to the program notes.
Led by founder and CSUB choral music director Angel Vazquez-Ramos, Meridian Voices is a nonprofit choral ensemble of professional-level singers that is committed to musical excellence and bringing unique live performances to the Central Valley.
With the mission to elevate live performance in the community, the group strives to "bring audiences the transformative experience of classical music performed live in an accessible and intimate setting."
Sunday's concert, presented by Klein DeNatale Goldner, will begin at 5 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2216 17th St.
Tickets are $20, $10 for students (with ID), available at meridianvoices.com/events.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 312,793
Deaths: 2,647
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 308,667
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.87
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 4/13/23
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.