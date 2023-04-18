 Skip to main content
Meridian Voices to perform 'Requiem for the Living'

Community choral ensemble Meridian Voices will perform Dan Forrest's "Requiem for the Living" on Sunday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Community choral ensemble Meridian Voices returns Sunday with a concert at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

The group will perform Dan Forrest's "Requiem for the Living," which is described as a prayer for rest, traditionally for the deceased.

