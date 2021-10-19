You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meridian Voices to celebrate a return to "Musica"

Meridian Voices 2021

Meridian Voices, seen here in this 2019 file photo, will perform a concert Sunday at St. John's Lutheran Church.

 Photo by Chris Maragakis

On Sunday, Meridian Voices will hold "Música: A Celebration of Music in Our Lives," its first concert since the pandemic put live performances on hold.

Meridian Voices is a nonprofit choral ensemble of professional-level singers, led by CSUB choral music director Angel Vazquez-Ramos, who are committed to musical excellence and bringing unique live performances to the Central Valley. 

Sunday's concert, presented by Klein DeNatale Goldner, will begin at 5 p.m. at St John's Lutheran Church. 4500 Buena Vista Road.

Tickets are $20, available at meridianvoices.com/events.

Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals at the indoor performance. Changes to protocol may occur to stay in compliance with requirements on concert date.

Coronavirus Cases