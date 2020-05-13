One ray of light breaking through the clouds of gloom caused by this pandemic has been the uninterrupted release of new music from local indie artists of every genre.
Let’s do a quick review of the last couple of months, shall we?
In April, post-punk/dream poppers Fawns of Love, featuring the husband-and-wife duo of Joseph and Jenny Andreotti, released “Part Time Punks Session: Permanent Revisited," a five-song EP through Obeah Records in Bakersfield. With a nod to classic New Order and its mixed bag of eclectic influences (Jenny is a huge fan of Sparks, yay) these reworked live sessions should keep music fans engaged and chilled. My mistake for letting them slip by me. Additional kudos to Joseph Andreotti who was nominated for 2019-20 Kern County teacher of the year.
Download the digital EP at obeahrecords.bandcamp.com or pre-order the limited-edition blue vinyl version at goingundergroundrecords.com.
Also last month, local rock quintet Art and The Resistance released “Gusano (the Medicine Man),” a psychedelic cumbia rock single in Spanish that is a departure from the band’s heavy rock sound. The track was also released with a music video featuring footage from the 1968 anti-drug animated short, “Curious Alice.” Both the song and short complement each other perfectly and the eerie keyboard sound will remind you of those old cumbia amazonica records your grandparents played on Sundays. If I had my own true crime miniseries for Netflix, vocalist Art Machuca would sing the show’s theme song. Viva El Gusano (the worm)!
Just in time for summer, local rhyme poet and battle rapper Jonathan “Afta” Hunter has also been on his own roll releasing a string of independent singles for digital streaming and download including “Anywhere,” “Move On” and “ Care About You,” which also features backing vocals by Therese Muller. There’s also my personal favorite, “Priorities of a Playa,” which also has a music video you can check out on YouTube. Add these tracks to your pool-time playlists at Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and follow his adventures in rhyme on Instagram at @afta1986.
Local soul funkateers Soulajar also released its new single “Ain’t Me” featuring vocalist Jerome Wheeler, who performs by the name ModernDayRome, with an accompanying music video submission for NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.
According to the video submission page at YouTube, the song was written and filmed completely in isolation while following California's stay-at-home orders. Each band member recorded their own instruments and videos quarantined at home with additional video production by Keaton Punch. A solid Soulajar feel-good jam available for download and stream everywhere. Good luck, fellas.
Last week, east Bakersfield/Los Angeles singer-songwriter Celeigh Chapman released her latest California country single “Not Foolin’ Me” online. Teaming up with longtime collaborator John Spiker (Tenacious D) on bass, she’s also joined in studio by Shania Twain guitarist Joshua Ray Gooch for this go-round. Another winning combination of original music and lyrics from Chapman who deserves more recognition from the country (and pop) songwriting establishment.
She’s the real deal. “Not Foolin’ Me” is available on all digital outlets. For more information Chapman, visit facebook.com/celeighchapman.
This list is just the beginning. If you have a recent or upcoming new release deserving of more ears and eyes, contact me (mattomunoz@gmail.com or facebook.com/mattomunoz) with the essentials. Be patient if I don’t respond right away.
Please continue to practice safe social distancing and keep making music.
