Matt Hillyer brings listeners along for ride into the unknown

Singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer is no stranger to the influence of the Bakersfield Sound. As the lead singer of Eleven Hundred Springs, which called it quits in 2021, and now as a solo artist poised to release his second album, "Glorieta," he continues down the road he started on a quarter-century ago.

Hillyer, who will play an acoustic show with fellow country journeyman Dale Watson Sunday at Pyrenees Cafe, is no stranger to Bakersfield, having played Buck Owens' Crystal Palace and Fishlips before that with his band.

