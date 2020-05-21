These hard times will try any Matchbox Twenty fan, especially with news that the band is putting its upcoming tour on hold.
The band's Sept. 27 concert at Mechanics Bank Arena has been postponed, along with other dates for the tour, which was set to start July 17.
With 50 shows planned running through Sept. 28, this was the first tour for Matchbox Twenty since 2017.
No word yet on rescheduled dates for Bakersfield or other tour stops.
Ticket holders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date.
Call the Mechanics Bank Arena box office at 852-7300 for further information.
For updates on the band, visit matchboxtwenty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.