Pop-rock band Matchbox Twenty will headline a show at Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday on Live Nation's website.
This is the first tour for Matchbox Twenty since 2017. The aptly named Matchbox Twenty 2020 tour offers more than 50 shows across the country. It starts July 17 in Bethlehem, Penn., and ends Sept. 28 in Los Angeles.
Matchbox Twenty formed 25 years ago in Orlando, Fla., and went on to create hit songs "3AM," "Unwell," "How Far We've Come" and "Push."
“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again," lead singer Rob Thomas said in a press release issued Monday. "Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”
Rock band The Wallflowers will serve as support throughout the tour.
For more information, visit www.matchboxtwenty.com.
