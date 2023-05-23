Matchbox Twenty back on tour with new album

At one point during an early May phone interview, Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty considered the longevity of his popular band.
"It's hard to stay together for 30 years," he said. "That's why a lot of bands don't do it."
To be completely accurate, Matchbox Twenty won't hit their 30th year as a band until 2025, but the guitarist knows a thing or two about how difficult it can be for a band to remain intact for so long.
In Matchbox Twenty's case, there have been several periods where the band went inactive — usually involving times when singer Rob Thomas was making and then touring behind one of the four solo albums that have made him a major star in his own right.
Those projects had idled Matchbox Twenty in 2005 and 2006, 2009 and 2010, 2015 and 2016 and in 2019. In the early years, things were busy mostly good, as Matchbox Twenty became one of the most popular bands going. The 1996 debut album, "Yourself or Someone Like You," sold some 12 million copies and yielded four singles, including the chart-topping "3AM," "Push," "Real World" and "Back To Good." The 2000 follow-up, "Mad Season," added four more hits, including the multichart-topping "Bent," and 2002's "More Than You Think You Are," included the top 5 hits "Unwell" and "Bright Lights."
But then Thomas, who has gained individual fame for co-writing and singing on the monster Carlos Santana hit "Smooth," in 1999, launched his solo career. And since then, Matchbox Twenty has released only three albums — with one of those releases being 2007's "Exile On Mainstream," which combined the band's greatest hits with seven new songs. The most recent release was "North" in 2012.
Doucette admitted Matchbox Twenty's sporadic schedule had created points where the group could have split up. And as four musicians with different tastes, creative differences do happen, although they get along famously as friends and bandmates. Guitarist Kyle Cook, in fact, left the band briefly in 2016 before rejoining in time for a tour the following year that seemed to put the band back on solid footing.
"So basically, we worked a lot until 2003. Then we took some time off and Rob went solo," Doucette said. "There were a couple of years where we went dark and then we kind of came back with the greatest hits and that was a little bit of a thing. And then we went dark again and then we came back with 'North.' And then it started to sort of go and it kind of went dark again. At least from my perspective, it was like 'I'm getting a little tired of doing that.' I can't work (only) every six years. That's not working for me. So I started to focus my attention elsewhere and started to do film and TV work. Then it got to the point where that was becoming more of my thing. It was something I was doing more often than working with Matchbox and I was enjoying it. Then the talk of doing a new record really became talk of doing a song. I didn't like that idea. I was like I'm not interested in doing that. I've been working really hard to sort of build my scoring career. I'm not going to step away from that to go do a song. Like, if we're saying we're going to work on a (full) record, that's a different conversation. But to like, (a single song) is not really what I want to do."
In fact, Doucette reached a point where he had concluded Matchbox Twenty was done making albums. He, Thomas, Cook and bassist Brian Yale would tour from time to time, but that would be the extent of the band's activity. It was not a notion he welcomed.
"When I sort of got to the point where I was like 'Yeah, I think that we're done making records,' I legitimately grieved that process. Like that was a loss to me," Doucette said. "That was like saying goodbye to a dream that I had that wasn't going to happen anymore. But once I went through that process, I could look at it differently. I could look at it and be like 'You know what, we can go out and we can play. We're ridiculously fortunate to be able to do that and people will still come.' And I have all these other things that I can do and I can concentrate on doing this (scoring). And maybe that's not so bad. Maybe it's not what I thought it would be, but it's not necessarily a bad thing. It's just a different thing."
So Matchbox Twenty remained together, and after Thomas finished his solo tour in 2019, plans were formed for the band to return to touring. But of course, the pandemic hit and tours for 2021 and 2022 were pushed back once more to this summer.
But there was a major silver lining to the second delay. With the schedule cleared for 2022, Matchbox Twenty made a new album, "Where the Light Goes," which arrives on Friday.
For "Where the Light Goes," the four musicians reinvented their process for writing music. Where on past albums, the band members tended to send each other acoustic solo versions of songs and build out the arrangements together, Doucette, Thomas, Cook and Yale worked separately on the songs for the new album — a process necessitated by the pandemic and the fact the four band members live in different cities. Doucette said the band found that by working separately and e-mailing in-progress tracks back and forth to each other (as well as to producer Gregg Wattenberg, who was heavily involved in helping the band members to complete the songs) they were able to explore song ideas more thoroughly and in some cases, fully realize songs that might have been abandoned in the past if the song hadn't come together quickly either in the writing/demo stage or when the four musicians gathered to flesh out the acoustic demos of songs.
The new approach to songwriting, though, didn't alter the core pop-rock sound of Matchbox Twenty, and "Where The Light Goes" features a fairly even mix of concise and catchy uptempo tunes ("Friends," "Don't Get Me Wrong" and the title track), and richly melodic ballads ("Hang On Every Word," "Warm Blood," "One Hit Love").
Doucette said all four band members are proud of what they created on "Where The Light Goes," to the point he could live with it being the last Matchbox Twenty album.
"If we never made another record again and we went out on this record, I'd be OK with that. I'd be like 'Yeah, OK, this is a good record to go out with,'" he said. "I love 'North,' but I wouldn't have been OK to go out on 'North.' 'North' was like, I think we were still trying to figure some stuff out on 'North.'"
This summer's twice-delayed tour, which includes a Thursday stop at Mechanics Bank Arena, will feature some songs from "Where The Light Goes," Doucette said, but he noted that some fans held onto tickets purchased in 2021 and 2022 expecting a greatest hits show, and the band will play a good mix of new and older material.
"It's a longer set than we've done on the past couple of tours," he said "That gives us the advantage of being able to play a solid two hours a night. So we have more time, which is great. And we think we've got a good balance of it."