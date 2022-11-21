 Skip to main content
Mannheim Steamroller brings holiday spirit to Mechanics Bank Theater

Chip Davis

Chip Davis is the creator of Mannheim Steamroller, which will play Mechanics Bank Theater on Nov. 30.

 Photo by Bill Sitzmann

If you were to be asked what artist is the best-selling Christmas artist, answers would invariably range from Elvis Presley and Bing Crosby to Mariah Carey, Josh Groban or Kenny G.

But that honor actually goes to Mannheim Steamroller, whose dozen Christmas albums (and counting) have racked up 31.5 million sales worldwide to date and which will play Mechanics Bank Theater on Nov. 30.

