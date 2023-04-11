 Skip to main content
Man of many talents to lead Dukes concert

Burdick

Singer and music educator Ken Burdick will perform with other vocalists for a concert Sunday at First Congregational Church.

 Courtesy of Ken Burdick

Whether he's singing in local musicals such as "Sweeney Todd," "Man of La Mancha" and "Godspell" or teaching choir, guitar and ukulele at West High School, the inspirational Ken Burdick has an irresistible urge to live large in the moment with energy and considerable vocal talent.

On Sunday, Burdick, along with his wife, Jill, Monty Byrom and others, will offer a varied program of pieces from popular musicals to favorites by rock groups such as Pearl Jam and Coldplay at a concert at First Congregational Church as part of the annual Dukes Concert Series.

Marjorie Bell is a co-founding board member of the Dukes Memorial Concert Series.

