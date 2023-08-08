In what is becoming an annual tradition, the Fox Theater will again welcome José Hernández's Mariachi Sol de México for "A Merry-Achi Christmas" on Dec. 9.
Experience the magic of the holidays like never before with the Latin Grammy nominee and his world-renowned mariachi group.
Prepare for an evening filled with "joyful music, lively performances and the spirit of Navidad."
One of the world’s foremost mariachi groups, Mariachi Sol de México has performed for five U.S. presidents and shared the stage with artists ranging from Lady Gaga to the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $65, can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.