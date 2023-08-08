mariachi sol de mexico

José Hernández and Mariachi Sol de México will offer a festive musical tribute to Mexico’s Christmas traditions with "A Merry-Achi Christmas" on Dec. 9 at the Fox Theater.

 Courtesy of Mariachi Sol de Mexico

In what is becoming an annual tradition, the Fox Theater will again welcome José Hernández's Mariachi Sol de México for "A Merry-Achi Christmas" on Dec. 9.

Experience the magic of the holidays like never before with the Latin Grammy nominee and his world-renowned mariachi group.

