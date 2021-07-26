Love the ’80s? Oingo Boingo Former Members to rock Fox

It will be a "Dead Man's Party" just two days before Halloween when Oingo Boingo Former Members plays the Fox Theater.
The supergroup, featuring original Oingo Boingo members from the 1980s and ’90s, is the closest fans will get to a reunion of the band known for such hits as "Weird Science," "Just Another Day," "Only a Lad" and "Private Life."
Performing since 2005, the band includes Oingo Boingo members Johnny "Vatos" Hernandez, Sam "Sluggo" Phipps, Carl Graves, Steve Bartek and John Avila, along with Brendan McKian (lead vocals), Mike Glendinning (vocals, rhythm guitar), Freddy Hernandez (bass) and Brian Swartz (trumpet).
Missing Persons, which hasn't played Bakersfield since the early 2000s, and Dramarama, last seen locally at a private gig in 2019, will also perform.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $40 to $95, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday but fans can snag them now with code "OINGO." Purchase at thebakersfieldfox.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.