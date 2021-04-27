Los Ángeles Azules coming to Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 9

Cumbia supergroup Los Ángeles Azules will bring its “40 Años” Tour to Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 9.
Hailing from Iztapalapa, Mexico, Los Angeles Azules has performed all over the worlds, including international festivals such as Coachella and Vive Latino.
The pandemic canceled live events but could not dim the success of the Mejía-Avante siblings, whose most recent album, "De Buenos Aires Para el Mundo," debuted No. 8 on Billboard’s Top Regional Mexican Albums’ Chart, the group’s 12th album to enter the chart’s Top 10. Currently, the album’s music videos surpass 450 million views on YouTube.
In August, the band became the first Mexican group to enter YouTube’s prestigious Billion Views’ Club when the video for “Nunca Es Suficiente,” featuring Natalia Lafourcade, hit 1 million views. Then Los Angeles Azules became the only Mexican act to have two videos with over 1 billion views on YouTube when its “Mis Sentimientos” video, featuring Ximena Sariñana, also achieved the milestone.
With more than 25 U.S. stops, this new tour will celebrate the band's four decades of performing, and fans will be able to enjoy classics such as “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar” and “El Listón de tu Pelo."
The Bakersfield show will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Tickets, ranging from $39 to $139, are on sale now at axs.com.