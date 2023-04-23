 Skip to main content
Long-lost album produced by Buck Owens set for release

The story behind the release of Victoria Hallman's debut album, "From Birmingham to Bakersfield," 41 years after its making, is as curious as it is fascinating.

But much like a puzzle with missing pieces, this tale can't be finished until those pieces are found, or, in this case, identified. There are a lot of questions surrounding this album that can hopefully be answered with its release and growing attention given to it.

