Lightning in a Bottle announces music lineup for 2022 event

This year's Lightning in a Bottle music and arts festival takes on the theme "Where Lightning Strikes." In Kern County's case we know that answer for the next five years: Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area.
The Kern County Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit last week allowing the event to take place over Memorial Day weekend from 2022 to 2026 at the lake.
Hot on the heels of that good news is the musical lineup, released by festival organizer Do LaB today, which features a packed electronic roster with Glass Animals, Kaytranada, GriZ, Chet Faker, Purity Ring, Little Simz, GoldLink, Koffee, Big Freedia and more.
The five-day experience will kick off May 25 with the Lakeside Launch Party led by the Desert Hearts Crew’s Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs and Porky who will take over the new sandy enclave dubbed LIBeach. Night one will also include the four-hour Joe Kay Experience (Soulection) set at The Stacks.
Do LaB will also premiere a new stage at LIB called The Junk Yard, which will host California’s favorite native house and techno artists as well as house the Junk In The Trunk art car. Seen at Burning Man, Junk in the Trunk will serve as a stage backdrop as well as make its way around the festival at times.
Live and electronic icons will dominate on the Lightning Stage with acts such as British indie-rock phenoms Glass Animals, Canadian-Haitian beatsmith Kaytranada and American bass music’s prodigal son GRiZ. This stage will also feature crossover leaders SG Lewis, Purity Ring and Chet Faker. British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz and singer-songwriter Empress Of will make their LIB debut, while Monolink returns with a new album.
The bass will drop in Thunder's tree-lined theater with its biggest lineup to date including electronic composer and vocalist Big Wild, CloZee, and Los Angeles bass icon Ekali. Also expect the experimental soundscapes of G Jones B2B EPROM, LSDream, Mr. Carmack and OPIOU. Inspiring cross-genre pollination will be American rapper and singer Goldlink taking center stage alongside Jamaican reggae singer and rapper Koffee and New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia.
The Woogie stage, known as the festival's house and techno hideaway, will expand to a full day of Thursday programming for the 2022 event with an international lineup topped by South-African forerunner Black Coffee, Four Tet, globe-trotter Seth Troxler and purveyor of deeper shades of U.K. house Maya Jane Coles.
Enjoy modern shades of house at the Woogie with next-generation stars like VNSSA, Lubelski, SOHMI, Honeyluv, and Carlita joining storied performers Kyle Watson, Detroit’s DJ Minx and L.A.’s Marques Wyatt.
Lightning in a Bottle is set for May 25 to 30 at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. Passes start at $395 (plus fees) for general admission and $775 for VIP, which includes new backstage VIP lounges at the three main stages with full bars, resting places and premium restrooms. All passes include five-day admission and tent camping.
All vehicles parked on site — except for those with car camping ($140) or RV passes ($355-$2,500) — will need a parking pass ($40).
Along with tent, car or RV camping options, attendees can reserve a spot at Atlaswyld, the festival's premium onsite camping experience offering multiple tiers of fully furnished tent, airstream and RV rentals.
New amenities this year include premium restrooms and sinks with running water, complimentary private showers, shaded lounges for relaxing and hanging out, daily brunch and morning yoga and wellness classes, sunset DJ sets and social hour, beach and lake swimming access and phone charging stations. Guests will also have pre-event communication with Atlaswyld staff as well as onsite concierge.
Additional add-ons include massage and healing services, lockers, food and beverage and hospitality services.
Pricing starts at $1,500 for a 10-by-14-foot canvas tent for two to four people and up to $5,555 for a 25- to 28-foot Airstream travel trailer for up to four people.
Visit libdestival.org for more information and to purchase tickets starting Friday.