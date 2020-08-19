Although you still can't attend a live concert in town, the music will flow at the Fox Theater through its upcoming series, "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure."
Starting Friday and running weekly through Nov. 27, the concert series will feature some of Bakersfield's hardest-working musical acts.
Local country-blues duo The Appletons, which will kick off the series with musician Jon Ranger, brought the idea to the theater, according to a news release. In total, 15 weeks of performances are planned highlighting local talent and a variety of musical genres.
The series is presented in partnership with 23ABC News, which will stream the weekly concerts through its app and OTT stream available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Local vintage clothing space and boutique record label Revolution Vintage will run a digital merchandise table for the event on its website, revolutionVTG.com, featuring designs by local artist Chris Borbon.
Viewers will be able to tip the bands, which are volunteering their time, on the night of their concert, although details were not available as of press time. They can also support the overall series and the theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.
Additional sponsors for either the series or individual concerts are being sought. Businesses interested in getting involved can email Fox manager Matt Spindler at matt@thebakersfieldfox.com.
The scheduled lineup, although performance dates and groups may be subject to change:
Friday: The Appletons with Jon Ranger
Aug. 28: The Aviators with Joey Kuntz
Sept. 4: Hate Drugs with Aly Uranday
Sept. 11: La Marcha, with more to be announced
Sept. 18: The Capsouls with Chris Murray
Sept. 25: Michael Monroe Goodman with Vince Galindo
Oct. 2: Co-Headliners Night with J2 & the Bizzness and Crimson Skye
Oct. 9: Caleb Henry Band with Sammy Kay
Oct. 16: Jay Smith Group with Marlon Mackey
Oct. 23: Riddy K, with more artists to be announced
Oct. 30: Luci with Norfolk
Nov. 6: Kait Ellis with Word of Mouth
Nov. 13: Johnny Owens and the Buck Fever Band with Joe Peters
Nov. 20: Orphan Jon & the Abandoned with Charlie Zane Band
Nov. 27: Niner Niner with Matt Salkeld
