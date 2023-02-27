 Skip to main content
Lenten concert planned at First Presbyterian

Shaw_Kyle

Dr. Kyle Shaw will perform a free Lenten Organ Concert on March 30 at First Presbyterian Church.

 Courtesy of First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church will host a Lenten organ concert with Dr. Kyle Shaw on March 30.

Shaw, an assistant professor of music at Cal State Bakersfield, has participated in the First Presbyterian Advent Organ Series for two years.

