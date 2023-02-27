Lenten concert planned at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church will host a Lenten organ concert with Dr. Kyle Shaw on March 30.
Shaw, an assistant professor of music at Cal State Bakersfield, has participated in the First Presbyterian Advent Organ Series for two years.
Offered in collaboration with the Kern County American Guild of Organists, the concert is open to all as a chance to come and meditate on the meaning of the days leading up to Christ’s death and resurrection.
The concert will take place at 12:15 p.m. March 30 at the church, 1705 17th St.
Admission is free and donations to the food pantry will be accepted.
