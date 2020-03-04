Country-music vocalist LeAnn Rimes will headline a show at the Fox Theater on May 14.
Tickets, ranging from $45 to $69, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, available at the box office, by calling 324-1369 or at eventbrite.com.
Rimes burst onto the scene at the age of 13 with her cover of Blue Mack's "Blue," becoming the youngest country music star since Tanya Tucker. The Grammy Award-winning musician has had over 40 singles released throughout her career and her record "How Do I Live" holds the record for being the second-longest charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
