LeAnn Rimes concert at Fox Theater canceled

Fans will have to live without seeing LeAnn Rimes perform in town this year upon news that she has canceled her show at the Fox Theater.
The country singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes was originally slated to perform on May 14, 2020, but the show, which was announced last March, was postponed due to the pandemic.
Refunds have been issued to ticket holders who paid with a credit or debit card and will take approximately five to seven business days to appear on their card's statement.
Those who purchased tickets with cash should email their name and order number to info@thebakersfieldfox.com to begin processing their refund order.
For additional questions, call the box office at 324-1369.