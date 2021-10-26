You are the owner of this article.
Latin singer Marisela to play Fox Theater on Jan. 30

Marisela

Marisela, la Dama de Hierro, will perform at the Fox Theater on Jan. 30.

 Courtesy of Marisela

Start 2022 with some Latin rhythm with Marisela, who is coming Jan. 30 to the Fox Theater.

Marisela Hernandez, known as La Dama de Hierro (the Iron Lady), has enjoyed a diverse career over four decades. As a child, the L.A. native served as a founding cast member of "Villa Alegre," an award-winning bilingual PBS children's program that debuted in 1973.

At one point she was called the Latin Madonna for her platinum blonde hair, stylish outfits and Spanish-language '80s pop hits. Starting in the mid-'90s, she began collaborating in the studio with such ranchera and mariachi artists as Vikki Carr, Joan Sebastian and Guardianes del Amor.

Marisela's compilation album "20 Éxitos Inmortales" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Pop Albums chart in 1999. In 2019, she recorded "Despacito /Pa Que Volver," a medley of Laura Canales' hits honoring the Queen of the Tejano Wave, whose career served as an inspiration for Marisela's.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the theater, 2001 H St.

Tickets, ranging from $40 to $115, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

