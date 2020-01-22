Koo Koo Kanga Roo only has one rule when writing songs.
The dance-pop duo, consisting of Bryan Atchison and Neil Olstad, makes music about virtually everything. There is a song exploring the benefits of a pizza-only diet, a tune that praises cool moms and a melody that begs the question of "who farted?" Atchison and Olstad only restrict themselves with one law: Does it make them laugh?
“If it makes us laugh, then it’s good,” said Atchison by phone from his home in Minneapolis. “We think of themes and create rules for ourselves. We think, ‘Let’s go left instead of going straight.’ It pushes us to be creative. We do it cause we like to do it.”
Koo Koo Kanga Roo is the personification of a sugar high obtained from devouring a mountain of candy. The duo doesn’t brand itself as a kids’ music group but retain a family-friendly atmosphere. Just about everyone can enjoy a Koo Koo Kanga Roo concert just so long as they get in on the fun. Audience participation isn’t a choice, it's a requirement.
“We try to make songs that people of different ages can enjoy for different reasons,” Olstad said over email. “That can be a difficult needle to thread. The show is for everyone. You don’t have to have a kid or be a kid to enjoy us or buy a ticket.”
Koo Koo Kanga Roo has its craft down to a science. Atchison and Olstad understand to retain younger audiences' attention they need to be as different as possible.
“You keep it fast. You keep it moving,” Atchison said. “You have to be strange and weird and accessible.”
After a series of failed bands during their time attending college in Minnesota, Atchison and Olstad shifted away from trying to make music that they thought they should make, instead opting for music that allowed them and their audiences to just have fun.
“We took the opposite approach,” Alstead said. “Kept it clean and fun. We wanted everyone to be able to listen.”
Koo Koo Kanga Roo is bringing its high-energy dance party to Bakersfield on Friday at Temblor Brewing Co. This is the first time the two have performed in Bakersfield.
This is the first family-oriented show featured at Temblor, said brewery event manager Katie Brownell.
“We’re really surprised by how well this show is selling,” Brownell said. “I think this group is more popular than we realized.”
The exuberant duo’s YouTube channel has been streamed more than 200 million times. Every month they release a new video — each video as wildly different from the last. Using varying styles of animation and live action, the videos are just as unpredictable as the music.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo's upcoming music video was made in partnership with the Harlem Globetrotters. The partnership came about when director of brand strategy for the Globetrotters, Brent Baldwin, heard about his 7-year-old daughter's obsession with the Minnesota-based musicians. Baldwin watched the videos with her and realized that the energetic tone would work with the Globetrotters.
"We get a lot of offers for partnerships," Baldwin said. "We probably say no to about 90 percent of offers. We have to have the same common direction. We shared that family-friendly audience."
