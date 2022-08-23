 Skip to main content
Koe Wetzel still the same rebellious musician

Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel will perform Friday at Dignity Health Amphitheatre.

 Courtesy of Koe Wetzel

When word got out in 2020 that Koe Wetzel had signed a major label deal with Columbia Records, he heard it from some of his fans who were worried that this would spell the end of Koe Wetzel as they knew him.

"Once we signed, it hurt a lot of people, I guess, just because they felt we weren't going to keep making the same music as it were," Wetzel recalled in a phone interview. "So I just wanted to kind of tell them look, nothing's going to change. We're still going to be the same us. You've just kind of got to trust me on it."

