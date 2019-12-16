Rock ’n’ roll legends KISS are looking to the End of the Road but not before the band stops in Bakersfield. The glam rockers will play Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabobank) Arena with special guest David Lee Roth on March 2.
The performance is part of the End of the Road World Tour, which began Jan. 31 in Vancouver, Canada, and is slated to end on July 17, 2021, with a final show in New York City.
KISS consists of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, who co-founded the band in 1973, along with Tommy Thayer, who joined in 2002, and Eric Singer, who has been with the band on and off since 1991.
Of the tour, the band shared in a news release: "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in ... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."
Tickets, starting at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.
