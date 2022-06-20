Kern County Fair lineup music to our ears

As usual, country fans will have plenty of options at this year's Kern County Fair, but the musical lineup also includes a few "Renegades."
That's a reference to pop rock band X Ambassadors, which will play the Budweiser Pavilion on Sept. 24. The band is also known for its hit song "Unsteady" off its certified platinum debut album, "VHS."
Kicking off the music at the annual event is country musician Hunter Hayes on Sept. 21. The "Wanted" singer recently had fans abuzz with a TikTok video hinting at new music but there's no telling if he'll debut any fresh songs alongside such hits as "Somebody's Heartbreak" and "I Want Crazy."
Russell Dickerson, a 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards nominee for best new male artist of the year, will perform Sept. 22. The multi-platinum recording artist is known for three back-to-back No. 1 singles: the double platinum debut "Yours" followed by "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing."
Enjoy a blast from the past on Sept. 23 with Ohio Players + The Emotions. The 1970s funk band had No. 1 singles on the pop ("Fire" and "Love Rollercoaster") and R&B charts ("Funky Worm," "Fire," "Sweet Sticky Thing," "Love Rollercoaster" and "Who'd She Coo").
After X Ambassadors play on Sept. 24, the fair switches musical gears with Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte on Sept. 25. The legendary accordionist will bring norteño music to the fair's Sunday crowd.
Although we won't have a performance from Bruno Mars, the fair is getting what could be the next best thing with 24K Magic!, which is billed as the world's No. 1 Bruno Mars tribute show.
Next up is three days of fun for country fans. Phil Wickham, known for his gold-certified single "This Is Amazing Grace," plays Sept. 27. Grammy nominee and 2019 CMT breakout artist of the year Ashley McBryde will perform Sept. 28. And multi-platinum country singer Dylan Scott will bring hits like "My Girl" and "Nobody" to the Budweiser Pavilion stage on Sept. 29.
It will be "Pony" time on Sept. 30 with R&B artist Ginuwine, who will undoubtedly please the crowd with his 1996 debut single.
The Plain White T's will say "Hey There" to the Delilahs and other fans at the fairgrounds when the pop punk band performs Oct. 1.
Sinaloan group La Original Banda El Limón will close out the musical performances with its concert on Oct. 2
All concerts start at 8 p.m. in the Budweiser Pavilion at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Each is free with fair admission.