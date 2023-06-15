The Kern County Fair hoped to rock you with its announcement Wednesday of the next three acts performing at this year's event.
Performing Sept. 23 will be Queen Nation is the West Coast's longest running most authentic fully costumed re-creation of a 1970s/'80s-era Queen concert.
The show consists of four musicians: Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon.
This quartet sings and performs in character and in period costumes, playing live note-for-note renditions of classic Queen songs.
Next up is five-time Grammy award-winning Tejano group La Mafia, which will play Sept. 24.
Founded in 1980, the Houston group made a name for itself becoming one of the first Mexican-American acts to perform in Mexico on a large scale.
The last act announced this week was Mitchell Tenpenny, who will play Sept. 25 at the fair.
This country-pop singer-songwriter was originally slated to perform at the 2020 fair before it was canceled due to the COVID shutdown.
Last week, the first three acts performing at this year's fair were announced: classic rock act Blue Oyster Cult, R&B hitmaker Brian McKnight and country singer-songwriter Rodney Atkins.
The fair will continue to announce remaining musical acts on Wednesdays in June.
All concerts start at 8 p.m. in the Budweiser Pavilion at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Each is free with fair admission.
The Kern County Fair will run from Sept. 20 through Oct. 1. Discount admission tickets will go on sale at kerncountyfair.com in August.
