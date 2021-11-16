Kenny G to play Fox Theater on Feb. 15

Bakersfield, are you ready for some smooth jazz? Grammy award-winning saxophonist Kenny G will play the Fox Theater on Feb. 15.
Truly categorizing the musician is not so simple since his work largely falls outside of jazz based on the fact that the instrumentalist does not improvise much (he sticks to predictable melody statements). Since he's listed under "contemporary jazz" on the musical charts, that's how he is identified by many listeners.
With more than 75 million records sold and 23 albums, including 1994's "Miracles," the best-selling holiday album of all time, Kenny G doesn't need a classification to define his success over the past few decades.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, but use code "SONGBIRD" for early access at 10 a.m. Thursday at axs.com. They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.