KCMEA Jazz Day returns to BC

After a two-year hiatus, the Kern County Music Educators' Association and the Bakersfield College Jazz Studies Program will present the fifth annual KCMEA Jazz Day at Bakersfield College on Thursday.
Throughout the day, student jazz ensembles from around Kern County will perform in the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center Indoor Theater. The event will also include showcase performances by the BC Jazz Ensemble, the BC Faculty Jazz Ensemble and the Kern County Honor Jazz Band.
"Despite the disappearance of most performing opportunities over the past two years, jazz education in Kern County is coming back strong," Kris Tiner, director of Jazz Studies at Bakersfield College, said in a news release.
"We are excited to present a full lineup for the fifth annual Jazz Day, with the addition of a showcase performance by the Kern County Honor Jazz Band, which features the very best high school jazz musicians in the area."
KCMEA consists of local school band, orchestra and choir directors; general music teachers; private teachers; and art and music administrators. All are aligned in facilitating honor festivals and concerts as well as fostering community among the music educators of Kern County.
Workshops, led by some of the region's best jazz musicians and educators, will also be held, although they are not open to the public.
This year's head clinician is Richard Lloyd Giddens Jr., director of Jazz Studies at Fresno State University and a bassist who has performed with STOMP, Robert Glasper, Larry Goldings and Ben Wendel. He has headlined international jazz festivals, such as Jazz em Agosto in Portugal, the Saalfelden Jazz Festival in Austria and the Angel City Jazz Festival in Los Angeles.
Professor Giddens will work with each participating student ensemble and will perform with the BC Faculty Jazz Ensemble.
The schedule
9:10 a.m.: Mira Monte High School
9:35 a.m.: Foothill High School
10 a.m.: Shafter High School
10:25 a.m.: South High School
10:50 a.m.: Ridgeview High School
11:20 a.m.: BC Faculty Jazz Ensemble with Richard Giddens
Lunch break
2 p.m.: Kern County Honor Jazz Band
2:25 p.m.: Bakersfield College Jazz Ensemble
2:55 p.m.: Centennial High School
3:20 p.m.: Taft High School
3:45 p.m.: Stockdale High School
4:10 p.m.: Tevis Junior High School
All events in the Simonsen Indoor Theatre on campus (1801 Panorama Drive) are free and open to the public. Visitors may park in lot P3 at Panorama Drive and Mt. Vernon Avenue.
Masks are recommended but not required while indoors, and event capacity limits have been lifted. Campus visitors are requested to be fully vaccinated but will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the performing arts center. Visitors may be asked to complete a health screening self-check form before entering some campus facilities. Visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/covid19/visitors for more information.