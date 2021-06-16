Johnny Owens, Ben and Noel Haggard 'Together Again' for July 24 Fox show

If you're looking to venture back to enjoying live music, the Fox Theater has the perfect lineup for you.
The Bakersfield Sound will be alive and well on July 24 with a performance by Johnny Owens, Ben Haggard and Noel Haggard. Billed as "Together Again," this show features the talents of two of the great country music families: Owens, the youngest son of Buck Owens; and the Haggards, sons of Mighty Merle.
Special guests Victor Sanz and Gregor Ross, grandson of Bob Wills, will also perform. (Ross played the Fox in March as part of its livestream concert series.)
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m. July 24 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $55, are available now at thebakersfieldfox.com, the Fox's box office (open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at 1700 20th St.) or by calling 661-324-1369.