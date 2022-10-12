 Skip to main content
John Doe Folk Trio to play Pyrenees Cafe

Folk Trio

John Doe, center, along with bassist Kevin Smith, left, and drummer Conrad Choucroun will play as the John Doe Folk Trio on Tuesday at Pyrenees Cafe.

 Courtesy of John Doe

From punk to a pandemic project, John Doe's music runs the gamut. Check out his latest endeavor, the John Doe Folk Trio, when it plays Pyrenees Cafe on Tuesday.

The X frontman formed the group in Austin, Texas, with bassist Kevin Smith (who has played with Willie Nelson) and drummer Conrad Choucroun of rock band NRBQ.

