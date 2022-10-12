John Doe Folk Trio to play Pyrenees Cafe

From punk to a pandemic project, John Doe's music runs the gamut. Check out his latest endeavor, the John Doe Folk Trio, when it plays Pyrenees Cafe on Tuesday.
The X frontman formed the group in Austin, Texas, with bassist Kevin Smith (who has played with Willie Nelson) and drummer Conrad Choucroun of rock band NRBQ.
In May, Doe released the album "Fables in a Foreign Land" with Smith and Choucroun with songs set in "a dusty desolate pre-Industrial Era."
"All of these songs take place in the 1890s," Doe said of the concept album on his website (theejohndoe.com). "There's a lot of sleeping on the ground, a lot of being hungry, a lot of isolation. All of that fits into the kind of isolation and lack of modern stimuli that I think people started rediscovering during the pandemic lockdown: realizing that as parts of your life start getting taken away, what's important and what you live for becomes paramount."
Along with seminal punk band X, which Doe co-founded in 1977 in Los Angeles, the musician has recorded eight solo records with a gallery of renowned singers and players, including Patty Griffin, Dan Auerbach, Aimee Mann, Don Was, Kathleen Edwards and Greg Leisz.
He has developed musical side projects working with the Knitters, Jill Sobule and The Sadies and continues to write poetry and act when time allows.
Once calling Kern County home, he told The Californian in 2010: "I live in Oildale, and I think it's great. There are plenty of characters and I kinda like that. Some people have no shame and I have to tip my hat to that. Very punk rock."
The show, presented by promoter Tim Gardea, will also feature special guests Danny Garone Band and Olen Taylor.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the show at Pyrenees Cafe, 601 Sumner St.
Tickets are $20 or $27 for reserved seating and are available at moonshineme.net.