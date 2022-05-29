 Skip to main content
JIm Ranger to play free concert at Outlets at Tejon

"The Voice" finalist Jim Ranger and his band will open the summer concert series at the Outlets at Tejon on Saturday.

Enjoy an evening listening to Jim Ranger at the Outlets at Tejon's summer concert series.

On Saturday, "The Voice" finalist and Bakersfield pastor will perform with his band for a free concert at the open-air shopping center in the area between Cinnabon and Michael Kors.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs and show up early to save a spot for the concert, which will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

"We are delighted to offer our guests an opportunity to enjoy live music with one of Bakersfield's nationally known musicians," Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. "We encourage you to gather friends and family to enjoy a beautiful evening of fun for all ages."

The free concert begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the outlets, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin.

